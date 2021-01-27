5 'Digidate' Ideas For Your Socially Distant Valentine's Day Plans

According to a survey conducted by Hinge, eighty-one percent of the dating app's users didn't plan on celebrating Valentine's Day in 2021. Despite an overwhelming majority of users avoiding the romantic holiday, many of them still wanted to. Though the desire to celebrate was there for some, those users still faced a roadblock to their happily ever after—the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, as we approach Valentine's Day in 2022, some Hinge users may still be affected by COVID amid the omicron surge. Luckily, Logan Ury, the Director of Relationship Science at Hinge, came up with a few ideas for “digidates” last year. These virtual dates are fun, unique, and pandemic safe, according to Hinge. "Being unable to meet in person doesn’t mean singles can’t have a memorable 'digitate' that will spark a meaningful connection this Valentine’s Day," the release explained.

Here are the 5 Digidate Ideas from Hinge:

1) Shaken or Stirred: Stir things up with a two-person mocktail/cocktail making class. Make it more of an experience by choosing a complex recipe that includes your favorite ingredients -- and let your date know what items to pick up in advance. Over video chat, show off your mixologist skills and do a virtual cheers!

2) PPT Party: What’s a topic you know more about than most people? Are you an expert on mystery novels? Did you explore every Wikipedia page about the royal family after watching The Crown? Show off your passions by creating a PowerPoint and presenting it to your date. Bring your date down the rabbit hole with you by creating a slideshow on what matters to you. The more obscure the topic -- the better.

3) Take Things Outdoors: Go for a virtual neighborhood walk. Flip your phone camera so it faces outward and take turns showing each other around your neighborhoods.

4) Show Your Cards: Play a virtual game together. There are plenty of online versions of common board games. It’s a great way to get to know each other, while keeping things lighthearted and playful.

5) Room Raiders: Bring back “Show & Tell.” Come up with a series of prompts, like “what’s the silliest purchase you’ve made during the pandemic?” or “what is a piece of clothing you know you should toss but you never will?” Then take turns sharing objects from around the house. Extra credit if you give a tour of your fridge!

According to data collected by Hinge, two out of three of the app's users say that they have felt "a growing connection with someone they met over video chat," while one out of three users are "open to being exclusive with someone they have only dated virtually."

Will you be giving any of these digidates a try this Valentine's Day?