Why January 28th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1985, after the American Music Awards, more than 40 artists got together at A&M’s Hollywood studios to record the song “We Are the World” under the collective name USA for Africa. Steve Perry, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Ray Charles were among them. Quincy Jones produced the track, which Jackson and Lionel Richie wrote to benefit famine relief.

In 1965, The Who made their first appearance on British TV when they performed on the program Ready Steady Go!

In 2005, Traffic drummer Jim Capaldi passed away from stomach cancer at age 60. Along with forming Traffic with Steve Winwood, Capaldi had an impressive solo career and also worked with Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and George Harrison.

In 2009, Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboardist Billy Powell died at age 56 of a heart attack.

In 2015, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler was arrested for misdemeanor assault, public intoxication and vandalism at a saloon in Death Valley, California.

And in 2016, Jefferson Airplane co-founder Paul Kantner died at age 74 following a heart attack.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

