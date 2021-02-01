Why February 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s February 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1963, a 17-year-old by the name of Neil Young performed professionally for the first time ever. The gig took place at a country club in Winnipeg, Canada.

In 1988, The Cars disbanded.

In 1992, George Michael and Elton John went to number one with their collaboration on Elton’s song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” All proceeds from the single went to AIDS charities.

In 1980, Blondie released “Call Me,” the main theme of the film American Gigolo.

In 1992, Nirvana’s album, Nevermind, returned to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 after dropping to number four briefly.

And in 1999, four-hundred people were injured at a Marilyn Manson concert in Australia when the shock rocker stormed off-stage after the crowd through bottles at him. One of his guitar techs needed treatment for cuts to his head.

