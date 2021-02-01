Why February 1st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It’s February 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1963, a 17-year-old by the name of Neil Young performed professionally for the first time ever. The gig took place at a country club in Winnipeg, Canada.

In 1988, The Cars disbanded.

In 1992, George Michael and Elton John went to number one with their collaboration on Elton’s song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” All proceeds from the single went to AIDS charities.

In 1980, Blondie released “Call Me,” the main theme of the film American Gigolo.

In 1992, Nirvana’s album, Nevermind, returned to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 after dropping to number four briefly.

And in 1999, four-hundred people were injured at a Marilyn Manson concert in Australia when the shock rocker stormed off-stage after the crowd through bottles at him. One of his guitar techs needed treatment for cuts to his head.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.