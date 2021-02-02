Why February 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s February 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1959, Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff from Clear Lake Iowa.

In 1968, The Beatles started work on their new single, “Lady Madonna.”

In 1973, Elton John started a three-week run at number one with his hit song, “Crocodile Rock,” the first of five top tracks the Rocket Man would wind up having.

In 1992, Pearl Jam played their first-ever show in the UK. It took place at Southend, England’s Esplanade Club during the band’s first European tour. That trek also took the group to Spain, Italy, France, Norway, Sweden and Holland.

In 1996, The Ramones played their last UK gig together. It took place at the Brixton Academy.

And in 2004, The Pixies announced they were reforming for a full tour. The group had split in 1993.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)