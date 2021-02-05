Why February 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1982, the J. Geils Band began a six-week run at number one with their song, “Centerfold.” It was a big day for the group because their record,Freeze-Frame, also went to number one on the album charts, where it stayed for four weeks.

In 1998, Beach Boy Carl Wilson died at age 51 from cancer. He sang lead on hits like “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” Carl also provided backing vocals for Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

In 2001, guitarist Don Felder was fired from the Eagles.

In 2011, guitarist Gary Moore, who played with Thin Lizzy and Skid Row, died of a heart attack in his sleep. He was 58.

In 1994, Nirvana embarked on their final tour of Europe.

In 2001, Marilyn Manson was arrested in Bologna, Italy when he passed through town on tour. The arrest stemmed from a charge of public indecency that took place at a 1999 concert.

