Why February 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, The Who recorded “Pinball Wizard” at London’s Morgan Studios. They’d go on to play the tune at nearly every concert since they premiered that track live in May of 1969.

In 1976, Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” was number one on the American singles chart.

In 1979, Stephen Stills became the first rock performer to record on digital equipment when he laid down some tracks at LA’s Record Plant Studio.

In 1994, Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon assaulted a security guard at the American Music Awards ceremony after his band lost the award for Best New Artist to Stone Temple Pilots. Shannon was later charged with battery, assault, resisting arrest and destroying a police station phone.

In 2003, Courtney Love arrived at a benefit concert at London’s Old Vic Theatre dressed as “Donald Duck.” Later that night, she joined Elton John onstage for a version of “The Bitch is Back.”

And in 2004, Queen’s single, “We Will Rock You,” topped a poll of music fans to find the greatest rock anthem of all time. The band took second place too with “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)