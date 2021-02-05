Why February 8th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Steve Winwood announced the formation of a new group. With the addition of Family’s Rich Grech on bass, the quartet became Blind Faith.

In 1973, Max Yasgur died of a heart attack at age 53. The dairy farmer owned the Bethel, New York site where the original Woodstock Music and Art Festival was held in 1969.

In 1980,David Bowie finalized his divorce from Angie Bowie. The singer won custody of their son, Zowie, but had to pay his ex a 51-thousand dollar settlement.

In 1994, Oasis was forced to cancel their first foreign tour after they were deported from Holland. The guys were involved in a drunken brawl on a cross-channel ferry. Some band members were arrested and had to be locked in the brig on the ferry.

And in 2006, U2 were the big winners at the Grammys, taking home five trophies including the ones for Album of the Year and Rock Album of the Year forHow to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. They also won Best Rock Song for “City of Blinding Lights,” as well as Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group and Song of the Year for “Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)