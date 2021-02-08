Why February 9th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

February 9, 2021

It’s February 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1964, The Beatles made their live debut in America with their famous performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. The Fab Four performed five songs, including their then-current number one song, “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” 73-million people tuned in to the broadcast.

In 1972, Paul McCartney’s Wings made their concert debut at Nottingham University in England. 

In 2009, Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant took home five Grammys forRaising Sand, his bluegrass collaboration with Alison Krauss. Among the trophies they won were Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Please Read the Letter.”Bruce Springsteen also left a winner, scoring the Grammy for Best Rock Song for “Girls in their Summer Clothes.”

In 1981, Bill Haley, who many hailed as the first rock n’ roll star after the success of his 1955 hit “Rock Around the Clock,” died of a heart attack.

In 2009, Foo Fighter Dave Grohl, as well as his record label, sued Miramax Pictures, accusing the Disney-owned production company of unauthorized use of the Foo Fighters song “Big Me” in trailers for the film Rounders.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

