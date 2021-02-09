Why February 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1977, The Clash started recording their debut album in London. The band wound up taking just three-weekend sessions to finish up the entire record and did it all for a mere 65-hundred dollars.

In 1972, David Bowie performed in Tolworth, England, his first gig as his “Ziggy Stardust” persona.

In 1978, Van Halen’s debut album, Van Halen was released.

In 1975, original Stooges bassist Dave Alexander died at age 28 from pneumonia. He was fired from the group in 1970 after showing up for a gig too drunk to perform.

In 1997, Blur released their hit self-titled fifth album.

In 1998, Axl Rose was charged with disorderly conduct after getting into an argument with a baggage handler at an Arizona airport.

In 1979, Rod Stewart started a four-week run at number one with “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” his third chart-topper. It was a good day for him because his album, Blondes Have More Fun, was also number one, where it stayed for three weeks.

And in 2006, former Creed singer Scott Stapp married a former Miss New York 2004 in Miami. The joyous day wound up being even more memorable when Scott was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in a public place as he tried to board a plane to Hawaii.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)