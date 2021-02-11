Why February 11th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

February 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s February 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1992, Motley Crue fired singer Vince Neil after he turned up for rehearsals claiming that he lost his passion for the band and wanted to instead race cars. They’d reunite five years later.

In 1972, Led Zeppelin had their third Top 20 single in America with “Black Dog/Misty Mountain Hop.” The track, off the group’s fourth album, peaked at number 15. For those wondering, the song’s title is a reference to a nameless black Labrador retriever that wandered around the studios where the band recorded. 

In 2014, Queen made UK chart history, becoming the first act to sell six-million copies of an album with their Greatest Hits compilation.

And in 2003, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst told Access Hollywood he broke off his relationship with Britney Spears because “she has a life like Michael Jackson.” 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices