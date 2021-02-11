Why February 13th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

February 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s February 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut album in the UK. 

In 1972, Led Zeppelin had to scrap their concert in Singapore because officials wouldn’t let them off the plane because their hair was too long.

In 1982, the 300-pound marble gravestone marking Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant’s final resting place was stolen from an Orange Park, Florida cemetery. Police found it two weeks later in a dry riverbed.

In 1974, David Bowie turned down an offer to compose the world’s first Gay National Anthem.

In 2004, Led Zeppelin were awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys. Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham attended, but singer Robert Plant was too busy working on an album and a tour and didn’t make it.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

