Why February 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2000, Kiss announced that they were going to do a farewell tour in makeup and then sell off the stage props from their career in an auction.

In 1984, Elton John had a romantic Valentine’s Day, marrying recording engineer Renate Blauel in Sydney, Australia. However, the couple divorced four years later.

In 1987, Bon Jovi started a four-week run at No. 1 with their hit song “Livin’ on a Prayer.” It was their second chart-topper.

In 1986, Frank Zappa appeared on an episode of Miami Vice playing a crime boss named “Mr. Frankie.”

In 1999, The Deftones had most of their instruments and equipment stolen from their truck. The rig was parked at a Holiday Inn in Dearborn, Michigan as the band got ready for the final stop of their trek opening for Black Sabbath.

And in 1992, Wayne’s World premiered in America, leading to a resurgence in Queen’s popularity because of the "Bohemian Rhapsody" scene.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)