Why February 17th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

February 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s February 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, The Eagles released their Greatest Hits

In 1996, a platinum American Express card once owned by Bruce Springsteen sold for $4,500. The Boss accidentally gave the expired card to a waiter at a restaurant in LA and let him keep it as a souvenir.

In 2004, The Darkness was the big winners at the Brit Awards, the UK’s version of the Grammys. The band won three major trophies, taking home gold for Best British Group, British Album for Permission to Land and British Rock Act.

In 1971, James Taylor made his television debut on The Johnny Cash Show. Neil Young and Linda Ronstadt were also on the program that day.

And in 1989, Whitesnake singer David Coverdale married actress Tawny Kitaen, best known to this day for her appearances in the band’s videos for “Here I Go Again,” “Is This Love” and “Still of the Night.” The couple would go on to divorce two years later.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

