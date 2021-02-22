Why February 22nd Matters In Rock History

It’s February 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, Abbey Road Studios in London was hopping. Pink Floyd was there working on their debut album,The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, meanwhile, The Beatles were there recording that giant piano chord for the end of "A Day in the Life" on Sgt. Pepper.

In 1989, for the first time ever, there was a category for Heavy Metal at the Grammy Awards. Metallica performed at the awards show and was nominated for the trophy, but much to everyone's surprise, the award went to Jethro Tull, causing lots of audience members to boo.

In 2005, Korn announced that guitarist and founding member Brian "Head" Welch had left the band to focus on a life of Christianity. Head would go on to release a solo album, pen an autobiography and then, in 2013, return to the band.

And in 2006, iTunes hit a milestone, selling its billionth download. The track, Coldplay's "Speed of Sound," was purchased by a 16-year-old in Michigan who, along with getting the song, also got a phone call from Steve Jobs, an iPod and some other prizes. In 2014, iTunes passed the 35-billion songs sold mark.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)