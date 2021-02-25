Why February 25th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

February 25, 2022

It’s February 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1984, Van Halen’s “Jump” started a five-week run at number one on the singles chart. 

In 1985, an Irish group called U2 began their first full North American arena tour. The trek kicked off at the Dallas Reunion Arena in Texas.

In 2007, Fall Out Boy had the number one album on the charts with their fourth record, Infinity on High.

And in 1981, at the 23rd annual Grammys, Bob Seger won Best Rock Performance for "Against the Wind" and Pat Benatar took home the trophy for Best Female Performance for "Crimes of Passion."

And that’s what happened on this day in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

