Why February 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2010, U2 was named 2009's biggest act in music in the U.S.. The Irish band made $109 million that year from touring, record sales and royalties.

In 1971, just five months after her death, Janis Joplin began a nine-week run on top of the charts with her album, Pearl.

In 2010, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz was appointed as a spokesperson for UNICEF to raise awareness about the importance of providing clean drinking water for children around the world.

And in 1980, at the 22nd annual Grammy Awards, The Eagles took home the Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “Heartache Tonight,” but the big winners that night were The Doobie Brothers, who won Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “What a Fool Believes.”

(H/T This Day in Music)