Why March 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s March 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, Neil Young, Stephen Stills and Richie Furay formed Buffalo Springfield in Los Angeles.

In 1967, after a promoter refused to pay The Animals in advance for a concert in Ottawa, the band decided not to play. In response, the audience rioted and caused $5,000 in damages.

In 1978, Van Halen kicked off their first tour at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. The group’s contract famously specified that M&Ms be provided for the band but that all the brown candies are removed.

In 1995, the Foo Fighters made their live debut during a benefit show in Portland, Oregon.

In 1986, Metallica released their third album, Master of Puppets. It was the band’s last album with bassist Cliff Burton, who was killed when the group's tour bus overturned in southern Sweden while touring to promote the album.

In 1995, R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry underwent successful brain surgery after collapsing during a concert in Switzerland due to a brain aneurysm.

And in 2009, to celebrate the release of U2’s 12th studio album,No Line on the Horizon, and their appearance every night for a week onThe Late Show with David Letterman, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg temporarily renamed part of 53rd Street U2 Way.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day In Music)