Why March 5th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It’s March 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1971, Led Zeppelin performed “Stairway to Heaven” in concert for the first time ever at the Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on the first date of their Back to the Clubs tour. They also debuted “Black Dog,” “Going to California” and “Rock and Roll” at the gig.

In 1994, Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick was arrested for pointing a shotgun at police at her Northern California home. She blamed the stress she’d been suffering from since another home burned down a few months earlier.

In 1982, actor, singer and one-half of The Blues Brothers, John Belushi, died from a drug overdose. His tombstone reads, “I may be gone, but rock n’ roll lives on.”

And in 2002, the first episode of the hit MTV reality show The Osbournes aired. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day In Music)

