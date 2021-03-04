Why March 6th Matters In Rock History
By Dave Basner
March 6, 2023
It’s March 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:
In 1976, Fleetwood Mac released the Stevie Nicks-penned single “Rhiannon.”
In 1989, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler became a father for the third time when his daughter, Chelsea Anne Tyler, was born.
In 2004, David Crosby was arrested for leaving a bag of marijuana, a knife and a loaded gun in a hotel room in New York.
And in 2006, because it was leaked early, Pearl Jam decided to make their new single, “World Wide Suicide,” available as a free download from their website without digital rights management restrictions.
And that’s what happened today in rock history.
(H/T This Day In Music)