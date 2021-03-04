Why March 6th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It’s March 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Fleetwood Mac released the Stevie Nicks-penned single “Rhiannon.” 

In 1989, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler became a father for the third time when his daughter, Chelsea Anne Tyler, was born.

In 2004, David Crosby was arrested for leaving a bag of marijuana, a knife and a loaded gun in a hotel room in New York. 

And in 2006, because it was leaked early, Pearl Jam decided to make their new single, “World Wide Suicide,” available as a free download from their website without digital rights management restrictions. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day In Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.