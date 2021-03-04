Why March 7th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 7, 2023

It's March 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2010, Bret Michaels found himself explaining his new song, "Nothin' to Lose," which featured a then 17-year-old Miley Cyrus singing about slowly getting undressed. He said that the lyric is not a reference to her and that the song isn't even a duet. 

In 1975, David Bowie's ninth studio album,Young Americans, saw it’s UK release. The album featured the hit song "Fame," that would become Bowie's first number one single in America.

In 1987, The Beastie Boys became the first rap act to have a number one album when their debut effort, Licensed to Ill, topped the charts.

In 2000, men’s fashion magazine GQ named Oasis singer Liam Gallagher the Best Dressed Man. 

And in 2006, actor Jared Leto's band, 30 Seconds to Mars, began their first headlining club tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

And that's what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day In Music)

