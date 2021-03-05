Taylor Swift's Most Motivating Lyrics For The Independent Woman

If anyone knows what it’s like to be an independent woman in this world, it’s Taylor Swift. Few female artists have a better phoenix-rising narrative than Swift, whose songs have soundtracked entire generations of millennials and Gen-Zers around the world.

With International Women’s Day (March 8th) around the corner, we’re running back Swift’s most motivating lyrics — from sassy one-liners to spirited stanzas — to inspire and encourage independent women everywhere!

"Bejeweled":

Best believe I'm still bejeweled/ When I walk in the room/ I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the band/ They ask, "Do you have a man?"/ I can still say, "I don't remember"/ Familiarity breeds contempt/ Don't put me in the basement/ When I want the penthouse of your heart

"Vigilante S—t":

Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man/ You did some bad things, but I'm the worst of them/ Sometimes I wonder which one will be your last lie

They say looks can kill and I might try/ I don't dress for women/ I don't dress for men/ Lately I've been dressing for revenge