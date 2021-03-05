Taylor Swift's Most Motivating Lyrics For The Independent Woman
By Paris Close, Rebekah Gonzalez
March 1, 2023
If anyone knows what it’s like to be an independent woman in this world, it’s Taylor Swift. Few female artists have a better phoenix-rising narrative than Swift, whose songs have soundtracked entire generations of millennials and Gen-Zers around the world.
With International Women’s Day (March 8th) around the corner, we’re running back Swift’s most motivating lyrics — from sassy one-liners to spirited stanzas — to inspire and encourage independent women everywhere!
"Bejeweled":
Best believe I'm still bejeweled/ When I walk in the room/ I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band/ They ask, "Do you have a man?"/ I can still say, "I don't remember"/ Familiarity breeds contempt/ Don't put me in the basement/ When I want the penthouse of your heart
"Vigilante S—t":
Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man/ You did some bad things, but I'm the worst of them/ Sometimes I wonder which one will be your last lie
They say looks can kill and I might try/ I don't dress for women/ I don't dress for men/ Lately I've been dressing for revenge
"Sweet Nothing":
Industry disruptors and soul deconstructors/ And smooth-talking hucksters out glad-handing each other/ And the voices that implore, “you should be doing more”/ To you I can admit, that I’m just too soft for all of it
"Lavender Haze":
I feel a lavender haze creeping up on me/ Surreal/ I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say/ No deal/ The 1950s sh—t they want for me
“Shake It Off”:
But I keep cruising / Can't stop, won't stop moving / It's like I got this music in my mind / Saying it's gonna be alright /
'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate / Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake / I shake it off, I shake it off
“22”:
We're happy, free, confused and lonely in the best way / It's miserable and magical, oh yeah / Tonight's the night when we forget about the heartbreaks
“Change”:
Because these things will change / I can feel it now / These walls that they put up to hold us back will fall down / This revolution, the time will come for us to finally win / And we'll sing hallelujah
“I Did Something Bad”:
If a man talks s—t, then I owe him nothing / I don't regret it one bit, 'cause he had it coming
“The Man”:
I'm so sick of running as fast I can / Wondering if I'd get there quicker / If I was a man / And I'm so sick of them coming at me again / 'Cause if I was a man / Then I'd be the man
“Tolerate It”:
Gain the weight of you then lose it, believe me, I could do it
“Long Live”:
Long live all the mountains we moved / I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you
“Stay Beautiful”:
You're beautiful / Every little piece, love / And don't you know / You're really gonna be someone / Ask anyone
“Look What You Made Me Do”:
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time / Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time / I got a list of names, and yours is in red, underlined
“Don’t Blame Me”:
I've been breakin' hearts a long time / And toyin' with them older guys / Just playthings for me to use
“mad woman”:
And there's nothing like a mad woman / What a shame she went mad / No one likes a mad woman / You made her like that / And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out / And you find something to wrap your noose around
“New Romantics”:
'Cause baby, I could build a castle / Out of all the bricks they threw at me
We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet
The best people in life are free
“Willow”:
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind / But I come back stronger than a ’90s trend
“Mean”:
Someday I’ll be big enough so you can’t hit me / And all you’re ever gonna be is mean
“A Place in This World”:
I'll be strong, I'll be wrong / Oh, but life goes on
“Dear John”:
But I took your matches before fire could catch me / So don't look now, I'm shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town
“Ours”:
So, don't you worry your pretty little mind / People throw rocks at things that shine
“Clean”:
Rain came pouring down when I was drowning / That's when I could finally breathe / And by morning, gone was any trace of you, I think I am finally clean