Why March 8th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It’s March 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, some former members of Free, Mott the Hoople and King Crimson played their first live gig together in Newcastle, England as a little band known as Bad Company.

In 2003, former Dire Straits singer Mark Knopfle rcrashed his motorcycle into a Fiat in London. He broke his collarbone and six ribs.

In 2011, Phil Collins announced his retirement so that he can spend more time with his family. However, by 2013, he was working on music again.

In 1969, The Small Faces split up after singer Steve Marriott announced he was leaving the band. Ronnie Lane, Ian McLagan and Kenney Jones then joined up with Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart to form The Faces.

In 2016, famed Beatles producer George Martin passed away at age 90.

And in 1993, much to the chagrin of Winger, Beavis and Butt-Head premiered on MTV.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day In Music)

