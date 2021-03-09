Why March 9th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It’s March 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1987, U2 released their breakthrough album,The Joshua Tree

In 2007, Boston singer Brad Delp committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning at his New Hampshire home. He was found with a note clipped to his shirt that read, “Mr. Brad Delp. I am a lonely soul.”

In 1996, Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher walked off stage during a gig at a New Jersey ski resort because his hands were too cold to play.

In 2011, The Killers singer Brandon Flowers became a father for the third time when his wife gave birth to their son Henry.

And in 1985, REO Speedwagon started a three-week run on the singles chart with “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day In Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.