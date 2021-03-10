Why March 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1984, after less than two years in the band, Ian Gillan left Black Sabbath to rejoin Deep Purple. The only Sabbath album he was a part of was 1983’s Born Again.

In 1982, Jimmy Page made his first solo appearance since the dissolution of Led Zeppelin, joining Jeff Beck onstage in London to jam through three encores.

In 2004, Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor married his longtime girlfriend, Scarlett. They would get divorced three years later.

And in 2003, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted AC/DC, The Clash, The Police, Elvis Costello and The Righteous Brothers.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)