Why March 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1993, a band called Oasis began recording their first demoes at Liverpool’s Real People’s Studio. Among the tunes they worked on were “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,” “Columbia” and “Fade Away.”

In 2003, 311 marked the day 3-11 by designating it a personal holiday. They posted a bunch of photos and had merch deals on their website, plus they made four previously unreleased songs available for download.

In 1974, an insurance company paid out $112,000 on Janis Joplin’s life insurance policy following her accidental overdose in 1970.

In 1970, at the GRAMMYs, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young were named Best New Artist. The band released their album Déjà vu the same day.

In 2016, Emerson, Lake & Palmer's Keith Emerson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

And in 2005, the owners of Ozzy Osbourne’s childhood home in Birmingham, England put their front door up for bids. The owners, who had grown tired of fans defacing the door, put it up for sale on eBay and planned to give the money they got to charity. When Ozzy found out, he noted that the item wasn’t original since his family wasn’t “posh enough to have glass on [their] door.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)