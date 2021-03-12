Why March 12th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It’s March 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Paul McCartney married Linda Eastman in London. His best man was his brother, Mike “McGear” McCartney, and none of The Beatles attended the ceremony. A couple years later, Paul and Linda would form Wings

In 1971, the Allman Brothers Band performed a show in New York that would live on as part of their classic double LP Live at the Fillmore East.

In 1998, Korn sent a cease-and-desist demand to an assistant principal of a Michigan high school who suspended a student for wearing a Korn t-shirt. The papers demanded the principal, her school and its school district stop making defamatory comments about the band and refrain from stating that they have personal knowledge that Korn’s music intends to be insulting to the listeners of the band’s music.

In 2016, Iron Maiden's personal Boeing 747 collided with a tow truck while grounded at Santiago, Chile. Neither the band nor their crew were onboard at the time of the crash, but two ground crew workers were injured and the plane was badly damaged.

In 2004, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker broke his right foot while getting onto the band’s bus in Australia. The injury forced the group to cancel their planned tour of the continent, as well as some gigs in Japan and Hawaii.

And in 1983, U2 scored their first UK number one album with War, which went on to spend a total of 147 weeks on the chart.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

