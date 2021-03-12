Why March 13th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It’s March 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1977, Iggy Pop and David Bowie kicked off a North American tour at Montreal, Canada’s Le Plateau Theatre. Blondie opened for them.

In 1995, Radiohead released their second album, The Bends. The record spawned five charting singles including “High and Dry” and “Fake Plastic Trees.”

In 2000, Blink-182 had to cut their European tour short after singer Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker contracted strep throat.

In 1993, Eric Clapton started a three-week run at number one with his album, Unplugged

And in 2006, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Black Sabbath, Blondie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Sex Pistols and Miles Davis.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

