Why March 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1982, at Anaheim, California’s Radio City, a band called Metallica made their live debut.

A couple decades later, in 2003, Ozzy Osbourne held a farewell party for bassist Robert Trujillo, who was leaving the Prince of Darkness’ group to join Metallica.

In 1983, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Alec John Such formed Bon Jovi.

In 2005, U2 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Other acts also inducted that night were The Pretenders, Buddy Guy, The O’Jays and Percy Sledge.

In 1971, Janis Joplin had her only Top 40 hit with “Me and Bobby McGee,” which went to number one. The Kris Kristofferson-penned song stayed on top of Billboard’s pop singles chart for two weeks.

And in 1973, Elton John topped the singles chart with “Crocodile Rock.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)