Why March 15th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s March 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1999, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel and Dusty Springfield were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Springsteen performed with the EStreet Band for the first time in a decade. 

In 2010, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted The Stooges, Genesis, Jimmy Cliff, The Hollies and ABBA at a ceremony in New York. 

In 2004, Rust Epique, the former guitarist for Crazy Town, best known for their 1999 hit song “Butterfly", died of a heart attack at his Las Vegas home. He was 35.

In 1975, The Doobie Brothers went to number one on the singles chart with “Black Water.”

In 1986, it was Starship who topped the singles chart with their hit “Sara.”

And in 1988, Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger kicked off his first-ever solo tour with three shows in Osaka, Japan. At the first gig, the singer performed Stones hits and rarities, plus some solo tunes.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

