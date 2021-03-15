10 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Bret Michaels

On March 15th, 1963, Bret Michael Sychak was born just north of Pittsburgh. You know him better as Bret Michaels, the frontman for Poison, and to celebrate his birthday, here are 10 things you might not know about him:

1. Bret’s parents originally wanted him to have the middle name “Maverick” after the title character in the hit James Garner TV series.

2. When he was growing up, Bret wanted to be either a musician or a motorcycle racer.

3. Before making it big, Bret was a delivery boy, a busboy, a maintenance man and a cook.

4. Bret’s favorite bandana color is red.

5. Bret formed a production company with Charlie Sheen, aptly called Sheen/Michaels Entertainment. In 1998, they produced a movie called A Letter from Death Row that Bret wrote, directed, starred in and did the soundtrack for. They also produced the film Free Money starring Marlon Brando and Mira Sorvino.

6. Bret had some health issues a few years ago. In 2009, he got hit in the head in a stage mishap at the Tony Awards. The next year, he suffered a massive brain hemorrhage which he claimed was connected to the injury. As he was getting treated for the hemorrhage in 2011, doctors discovered a hole in his heart that he also needed fixed. On top of all that, he has been an insulin-dependent diabetic since childhood.

7. In 2010, Bret won the third season of Celebrity Apprentice but didn’t come close in 2013’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice, when he was the first contestant Donald Trump fired.

8. Bret also appeared on three seasons of the reality dating competition series Rock of Love with Bret Michaels from 2007 to 2009.

9. Bret loves the Pittsburgh Steelers.

10. Bret has a line of pet clothing and accessories called Pets Rock. It’s sold at PetSmart stores.

Happy birthday Bret! Here’s hoping it’s nothin’ but a good time!