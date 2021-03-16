10 Rock Songs With Green In The Title

By Dave Basner

March 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You can't have the word shamrock without the word rock. To help celebrate St. Patrick's Day, here are 10 rock songs with titles that include the word green:

1. Pearl Jam - "Green Disease"

2. Metallica- "Last Caress/Green Hell"

3. Green Day - "Green Day"

4. Neil Young- "Big Green Country"

5. Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Green River"

6.Limp Bizkit- "Red Light-Green Light"

7. Fleetwood Mac- "The Green Manalishi"

8. Ministry - "Gangreen"

10.Dropkick Murphys- "The Green Fields of France"

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

