10 Rock Songs With Green In The Title
By Dave Basner
March 17, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
You can't have the word shamrock without the word rock. To help celebrate St. Patrick's Day, here are 10 rock songs with titles that include the word green:
1. Pearl Jam - "Green Disease"
2. Metallica- "Last Caress/Green Hell"
3. Green Day - "Green Day"
4. Neil Young- "Big Green Country"
5. Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Green River"
6.Limp Bizkit- "Red Light-Green Light"
7. Fleetwood Mac- "The Green Manalishi"
8. Ministry - "Gangreen"
9. Elvis Costello and The Attractions- "Green Shirt"
10.Dropkick Murphys- "The Green Fields of France"
Happy St. Patrick's Day!