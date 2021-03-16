Why March 16th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 16, 2022

Why March 16th Matters in Rock History
It’s March 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, Pink Floyd began sessions at Abbey Road Studios for their debut album, Piper at the Gates of Dawn.

In 1992, during a Metallica gig at Orlando Arena, fans dangled an usher by his ankles from the balcony as trouble broke out at the concert. The band was charged 38-thousand dollars for repairs and cleaning after the audience trashed the building.

Later, in 1999, Stone Temple Pilots played an impromptu gig at LA’s Viper Room. It was the first time in two years that the group performed.

In 1991, Eddie Van Halen and his then-wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli, had a son named Wolfgang Van Halen. Wolfie would go on to become the bassist for Eddie’s band, Van Halen.

And in 1989, MTV launched a contest to give away Jon Bon Jovi’s childhood home. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

