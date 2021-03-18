Why March 18th Matters in Rock History

It’s March 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, the film version of The Who’s Tommy premiered in New York.

In 2004, Buckethead left Guns N’ Roses. His manager told MTV the reason behind the decision was that the avant-garde guitarist was fed up with the band’s “inertia.”

In 2002, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Ramones and The Talking Heads.

In 2001, John Phillips, who founded the Mamas & the Papas, died of heart failure in LA at the age of 65.

In 2003, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band.

In 1972, Neil Young had his only US number one hit when “Heart of Gold” topped the charts.

And in 2004, Courtney Love exposed her breasts during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. The singer had her back to the audience and flashed the host while singing “Danny Boy.” After the show, she performed a surprise gig at a New York City nightclub where she was alleged to have injured a man by throwing a microphone stand into the crowd. She was later charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)