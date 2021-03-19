Why March 19th Matters in Rock History

It’s March 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1982, Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist and former Quiet Riot member, Randy Rhoads, was killed when the plane he was riding in crashed.

In 1971, Jethro Tull released their fourth studio album, Aqualung.

In 2001, Queen, Aerosmith, Michael Jackson, Steely Dan and Paul Simon were among the musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1974, Jefferson Airplanewas renamed Jefferson Starship.

In 2002, a flight attendant testified atR.E.M.guitarist Peter Buck’s trial for air rage. She claimed she was “scared to death” that the rocker might stab someone after hiding a knife up his sleeve during an alleged in-air rampage on a British Airways flight. Buck was later acquitted.

In 1970, David Bowie married Angie Bowie. They divorced in 1980.

And in 2002, The Strokes got into a fistfight with a record executive in Paris. The RCA employee was trying to make the exhausted group appear on a TV show when singer Julian Casablancas allegedly hit him.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

