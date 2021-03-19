Why March 21st Matters in Rock History

It’s March 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1994, Bruce Springsteen won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Streets of Philadelphia,” his contribution to the film Philadelphia.

In 2005, MTV aired the final episode of The Osbournes. On it, the dysfunctional metal family got paid a visit from Dr. Phil.

In 1983, Pink Floyd released The Final Cut, their last album recorded with Roger Waters.

In 2009, U2 went to number one on the album chart with their 12th studio record, No Line on the Horizon.

In 1970, The Faces, with new singer Rod Stewart, released their debut album First Step.

And in 1981, REO Speedwagon’s “Keep on Loving You” was the number one song on the charts.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)