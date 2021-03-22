Why March 22nd Matters in Rock History

It’s March 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti started a six-week run on top of the Billboard 200. It was the band’s fourth number one album and shipped a record one-million copies on its first day of release.

In 1967, The Who played their first American live gig. It took place at New York’s Paramount Theater.

In 1980, Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall” was the number one song in the country.

In 1986, Heart had the number one song with “These Dreams,” their first track to top the singles chart.

In 2004, Marilyn Manson proposed to longtime girlfriend, burlesque artist Dita Von Teese.

In 2004, Ozzy Osbourne was voted by Yahoo users as the best person to welcome aliens to planet Earth if they should ever come.

In 1971, the entire Allman Brothers Band plus its road crew were arrested for possession of heroin and marijuana in Alabama.

And in 2003, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose sent a cease and desist letter to The Offspring after they announced plans to call their new album Chinese Democrazy (You Snooze You Lose), a spoof on Chinese Democracy, the name of the long-awaited GN’R record.

