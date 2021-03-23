20 Years Later, The Early Aughts Cover Of 'Lady Marmalade' Still Hits

When the LaBelles released "Lady Marmalade" in 1974, frontwoman Patti LaBelle apparently had no idea of the explicit nature behind the song's French catcall, "Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?" Inspired by New Orleans sex workers, the track became one of her biggest hits, but it goes without saying, that the all-star line-up comprising of Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil' Kim, Mya and Missy Elliott was all too aware of the raunch of the coming out party when they were recorded their rendition of the song in 2001.

"Lady Marmalade" has been covered by dozens of acts in the years since the LaBelles' release, but none of the renditions have made the kind of noise that the Elliott and Rockwilder-produced cover had and that included a stamp of approval from LaBelle herself. The Grammy-award winning smash, which served as the lead single to the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!, went on to reign supreme on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks, a feat that was toppled only a decade later by Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX's "Fancy."

In honor of its 20-year anniversary, iHeartRadio is revisiting the iconic track and its accompanying music video by digging through the archives and speaking with some of the creators behind its release. Scroll on below to learn a few fun fact facts about the song and Paul Hunter-directed clip.