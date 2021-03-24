It's been 20 years since 3 Doors Down released their debut album, The Better Life, and two decades later, the band has shared a re-mastered 20th Anniversary Edition, and celebrated their new release during their iHeartRadio LIVE with 3 Doors Down: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of The Better Life.

The new anniversary edition of The Better Life dropped on March 26th, along with the band's demo recordings from 1996, The Escatawpa Sessions. The box set includes the 3 LP's, extensive liner notes, exclusive photos, a lithograph, and more, including new tracks like "The Better Life (XX Mix) and "Dead Love."

During their iHeartRadio LIVE show, the band performed several of their biggest hits including "Kryptonite," "Loser," "Duck and Run," "Man In My Mind" from the Escatawpa Sessions and "Away From The Sun." 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold also listened along to some of their album's songs, alongside a few lucky fans via Zoom, including "Kryptnite" from the Escatawpa Sessions, "Be Like That," "The Better Life (XX Mix)," "Down Poison" and more.

Arnold also opened up about 3 Doors Down's anniversary, among other topics, during an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio's Big Rig. He explained of putting the 20th anniversary edition of The Better Life together, "Going back and putting this album together, and going back and re-listening to these songs, and practicing to play them, it was ... I know the lyrics to a lot of songs, and some of these, it had been so long since I've heard them that a couple of them kind of caught me by surprise that the lyrics didn't just come right back. I had to listen a couple of times, I was like, 'Dang!' But, it was so cool to go back and revisit them, because so many of these songs, I can remember exactly where I was when wrote them. I mean, just exactly where we were."

Elsewhere in the exclusive show, fans had asked Brad a few questions, and he had a touching moment with one of his fans named Tiana. After showing him all of the 3 Doors Down merch she had, she explained how much the band's song "It's Not My Time" has meant to her, especially being a cancer survivor. She said of the track, "It can have various meanings, but it championed me through."

Brad told her, "Thank you for listening to that song, and I'm glad it helped you in some way, in any way." He added, "I appreciate you. I'm glad the idea of that song inspired you. And that's right, life is constantly trying to keep us down and something's always trying to keep us down, and we just have to keep on going. And, 'This is not my time.' Honestly, I wrote that song, and it was inspired by a movie. But it was ... it may sound kind of silly, but the movie, Poseidon, that song was originally written for that movie. And basically, death is chasing them, it's sinking the ship and they just keep on running, keep on running and keep on running. And that was the sentiment of that song — just keep on going and keep on going."