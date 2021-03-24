A Comprehensive Decade-Plus Timeline Of Britney Spears' Conservatorship

September 27, 2016 - Britney filmed an interview for the UK's Jonathan Ross Show, which saw her reportedly address the conservatorship. Members in the audience made note of the commentary, which was eventually edited out of the final cut. "Okay, so I have this conservatorship. I've been under this conservatorship for three years and I felt like a lot of decisions were made for me, so I wanted [Glory] to be my baby and I've been really strategic about it," she reportedly told the host.

October 19, 2018 - As per court documents, it was reported that Wallet asked for a pay increase of $426,000 per year. In his petition for the raise, he called the arrangement a "hybrid business model."

January 4, 2019 - Spears announced an "indefinite work hiatus" and the cancellation of her second Vegas residency, Domination, citing her father's health as the reason. "I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make," she wrote on Instagram.

March 4, 2019 - Months after asking for a pay increase, Andrew Wallet, the singer's co-conservatorship for the entirely of the legal set-up, unexpectedly resigned from the position. "Substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger will result to the conservatee and her estate if the relief requested herein in not granted on an ex parte basis," a court document stated.

April 3, 2019 - Spears reemerged from a social media hiatus with a meme about self-care after reports spread that she had secretly entered a mental health facility.

April 16, 2019 - The #FreeBritney movement kicked into high gear when Britney's Gram hosts Tess Barker and Barbara Gray revealed that they received a voicemail from an anonymous tipster, indicating that Spears was forced into the facility against her will.

"What is happening is disturbing, to say the least. Basically, Britney was in rehearsals for Domination. It came to Jamie's attention that Britney was not taking her medication as prescribed. She was missing a lot of doses and just full-on not taking them," the caller claimed. "So they got her to the doctor and the doctor said, 'OK, if you don't want these medications, let's get you on a new one.' She refused to take the new one. Jamie said, 'Either you take this medication or the show's off, and I'm pulling my support and you can't do it.' Britney did not follow Jamie's instructions, so he was true to his word—he pulled the show, he verbatim said, 'Blame it on my illness.'''