Boston Area High School Football Coach Fired Over Anti-Semitic Language

Maimaron's termination stems from an incident on March 12 in which members of the Duxbury football team reportedly used anti-semitic language in play calls during the team's 35-0 victory over Plymouth North.

"As our investigation continues to unfold, it has become clear that members of the Duxbury High School football team did, in fact, use anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language," Duxbury Schools Superintendent John Antonucci said Tuesday in a statement.

School officials said the players "clearly demonstrated poor judgment" but the responsibility also lies on the adults running the football program in relation to the incident.

"In short, this was a systemic failure," a to the joint statement from Antonucci, Assistant Superintendent Danielle Klingaman and High School Principal James Donovan read.

"On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12," Maimaron said in a statement obtained by WCVB on Monday (March 22.) "Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face -- inexcusable."

The Anti-Defamation League called for an independent investigation and accountability into the situation which, it claimed, involved "using 'Auchwitz' as a code name for a football play."

Photo: Getty Images