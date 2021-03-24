Miley Cyrus Pens Emotional Note To Hannah Montana For 15th Anniversary

It's been 15 years since the premiere of Hannah Montana, and Miley Cyrus has penned an emotional handwritten note to her alter ego in honor of the milestone.

Hannah Montana debuted on the Disney Channel on March 24, 2006 and wrapped up years later on January 16, 2011. The show starred Cyrus as the pop star with the double life (Hannah Montana/Miley Stewart), alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus (who also played her father on the show), Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso as her two best friends Lilly and Oliver, and Jason Earl as her brother Jackson.

In the letter, on purple Hannah Montana stationary, Miley started off by sharing, "Since the first time I slid those blond bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then ... that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands."

Cyrus went on to share that she and Hannah have "shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears and laughs." She went on to talk about experiencing loss after her grandfather passed away during season 1. And on the flip side, also "experienced falling in love for the first time in those years."

Elsewhere in the letter, she recalled the series' very last episode and the song Hannah sings called, "Wherever You Go." Miley explained, "The finale episode was appropriately titled 'Wherever I Go' after a final song by the teen pop sensation herself. YOU. Me? Hannah Montana. The first verse sings 'Everything is about to change. A chapter ending but the stories only just begun. A page is turning for everyone.' And closes on a soaring chorus belting, 'We might be apart but I hope you always know you'll be with me wherever I go.' Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true. You have all my love and utmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those 6 years was an honor. I am indebted to not only to you Hannah but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity I say THANK YOU!"

Read Miley's full letter to Hannah Montana below.