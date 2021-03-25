20 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Elton John

On March 25, 1947, Reginald Kenneth Dwight was born in Pinner, England. You know him better as Elton John and here are 20 things you might not know about the Rocket Man.

1. Elton began playing piano at the age of three.

2. Elton's parents weren't married until he was six years old. Before then, he stayed with his mom’s parents.

3. Elton's dad was in the Royal Air Force. He didn't like the idea of his son pursuing music and tried to convince him to become a banker instead.

4. You can see the influence of Elton's strict dad any time the singer performs. He once said that his wild stage costumes are his way of expressing himself after being so restricted as a kid.

5. Elton's talents were recognized at a young age and as an 11-year-old, he won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music. There, he impressed teachers by playing back a four-page piece by Handel after hearing it once.

6. Elton attended the school and enjoyed playing classical music and singing in the choir, but otherwise he wasn't a great student. He once stated that since he was able to get good grades without practicing, he skipped classes and rode around on the subway instead.

7. As a 15-year-old, John became a piano player at a nearby pub. He went by the name Reggie and played popular standards.

8. As a teenager, Elton lived with his mom and her second husband in an apartment building. There, he wrote some of his early iconic songs. He kept on living there until he had four albums simultaneously in the Top 40 in America.

9. At 17, Elton formed a band called Bluesology. They did pretty well and backed the likes of The Isley Brothers and Patti LaBelle.

10. Elton created his stage name in honor of Bluesology saxophonist Elton Dean and singer Long John Baldry.