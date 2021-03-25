Allegheny County Expands Vaccine Eligibility To Younger Residents

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) announced changes to vaccination site priorities during its weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday (March 24) afternoon.

Dr. Debra Bogen, Director of the ACHD, announced the department will vaccinate individuals aged 16 (Pfizer) or 18 (Moderna) to 64 who meet the state of Pennsylvania's Phase 1A medical conditions, according to a press release.

Individuals who meet these qualifications include those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions but not high blood pressure, immunocompromised, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and type 2 diabetes.

“We are thrilled and relieved to see that we have reached 65% of those aged 65 and older who live in the county with vaccination, and the 50 to 64 age group with underlying health conditions is also well on its way to being vaccinated with 35% of that population having received at least one shot,” Bogen said. “As vaccines become more plentiful, we are seeing the demand in these age groups lessen as well and so are again expanding eligibility for the county’s PODs to be able to vaccinate even more in our community.”

Allegheny County now has four open COVID-19 vaccine points of dispensing (POD), which are accepting appointments including the Castle Shannon VFD Banquet Hall, Central Baptist Church, Petersen Events Center, and the Ross Community Center gymnasium.

Appointments are required for all sites.

