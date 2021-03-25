Beabadoobee Announces EP Produced By The 1975 Members, Shares First Single

Beabadoobee didn't wait long to give fans new music. Just months after releasing her debut album, Fake It Flowers, the Filipino-British singer-songwriter is back with a new single, "Last Day On Earth," which will be featured on an upcoming EP called Our Extended Play. For the new project, Bea teamed up with her Dirty Hit labelmates Matty Healy and George Daniels of The 1975, who produced and co-wrote the new collection of songs.

"I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from The 1975 in the countryside," she said in a statement. "It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it... how we’re all in this joined as one.”

As for the song and its accompanying music video, Bea explained: “'Last Day On Earth' is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has. It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality."

Watch the "Last Day On Earth" video above and look out for Our Extended Play this spring.

Photo: Callum Harrison