Big Sean Celebrates Birthday By Dropping 'Lucky Me/Still I Rise' Video

Big Sean celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday (March 25) by gifting his fans with the release of a performance video of "Lucky Me/Still I Rise."

In the five-minute video, the Detroit rapper kept it simple by rapping the tracks in a dark room with Hit-Boy and his band by his side. For his bars, the star was all too real by flexing about his purchases, dealing with public breakups and his heart disease diagnosis at 19. "I've never talked about certain things in my life. I realized I need to really express some of these things," Sean said of his confessions on the former.

Prior to the release, "Deep Reference" and "Wolves" had received single treatment as the first and follow-up releases from the rapper's Detroit 2, which dropped September 2020.

In addition to sharing the clip, the MC took to Twitter to deliver some kind words directed at fans. "Lucky Me 4real!! Thank you for all the birthday wishes," he tweeted.