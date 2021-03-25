Feedback

Big Sean Celebrates Birthday By Dropping 'Lucky Me/Still I Rise' Video

By Hayden Brooks

March 25, 2021

Big Sean celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday (March 25) by gifting his fans with the release of a performance video of "Lucky Me/Still I Rise."

In the five-minute video, the Detroit rapper kept it simple by rapping the tracks in a dark room with Hit-Boy and his band by his side. For his bars, the star was all too real by flexing about his purchases, dealing with public breakups and his heart disease diagnosis at 19. "I've never talked about certain things in my life. I realized I need to really express some of these things," Sean said of his confessions on the former.

Prior to the release, "Deep Reference" and "Wolves" had received single treatment as the first and follow-up releases from the rapper's Detroit 2, which dropped September 2020.

In addition to sharing the clip, the MC took to Twitter to deliver some kind words directed at fans. "Lucky Me 4real!! Thank you for all the birthday wishes," he tweeted.

Photo: YouTube/BigSeanVEVO

Big Sean

Chat About Big Sean Celebrates Birthday By Dropping 'Lucky Me/Still I Rise' Video

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.