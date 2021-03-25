Demi Lovato Reveals 'Dancing With The Devil' Album Track List

We're just a week away from Demi Lovato's new album, Dancing with the Devil...The Art of Starting Over, and the star has revealed the record's official track list!

Dancing with the Devil...The Art of Starting Over showcases a prelude of three songs, followed by "The Art of Starting Over" which consists of 16 songs including features from Ariana Grande ("Met Him Last Night"), Saweetie ("My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend"), Noah Cyrus ("Easy") and Sam Fischer ('What Other People Say").

See the full Dancing with the Devil...The Art of Starting Over track list below.

Prelude

"Anyone"

"Dancing with the Devil"

"ICU (Madison's Lullabye)"

The Art of Starting Over

"Intro"

"The Art of Starting Over"

"Lonely People"

"The Way You Don't Look At Me"

"Melon Cake"

"Met Him Last Night" featuring Ariana Grande

"What Other People Say" (Demi Lovato & Sam Fischer)

"Carefully"

"The Kind of Lover I Am"

"Easy" (Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus)

"15 Minutes"

"My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend" featuring Saweeite

"California Sober"

"Mad World"

"Butterfly"

"Good Place"

