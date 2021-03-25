Endangered Black Rhino Calf Born At Zoo Miami

A South Florida zoo welcomed a new member to its family recently: an endangered black rhinoceros calf!

Zoo Miami said a 21-year-old Circe gave birth to her fourth baby on February 24, according to FOX 35. The baby boy's father is 21-year-old Eddie, who came to the zoo in 2006 from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Eddie had three more offspring with Circe before their most recent child.

You can see photos of the adorable baby here.

"Zookeepers said Circe has been a very protective mother and has stayed off-exhibit at the zoo since the birth so she could properly bond with her baby without external stresses.' The boy calf has been nursing regularly and growing rapidly, keepers said," reporters wrote.

Zoo Miami also noted that this is their 13th successful black rhino birth, "making it one of the nation's most successful zoos in maintaining and reproducing the highly endangered species."

Over 100,000 black rhinos used to roam Sub-Saharan Africa at the beginning of the 20th century. Less than 5,00 remain in the wild today, threatened by poachers and other threats. Black rhino horns are wanted as "symbols of status," according to the zoo. Some cultures believe the horns possess medicinal qualities.

"It is actually nothing more than a keratin-based material similar to fingernails and hair, and has never been proven to have any medicinal qualities at all," Zoo Miami Director Ron Magill said.

Photo: Getty Images