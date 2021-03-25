Florida Family Finds Dead Snake Snarled Up In Dryer
By Zuri Anderson
March 25, 2021
A family in Groveland, Florida called in a repairman when their dryer started malfunctioning, but they all had a shocking surprise, according to WKMG. The Pring family learned last weekend there was a snake living inside the machine.
“I was like oh -- that’s what caused the motor to blow,” Alyson Pring told reporters.
Before the reptile was discovered, the dryer was blowing an excessive amount of lint, reporters said. Since the machine was still under warranty, they sought help from Sea Star Air and Appliances to fix the dryer.
The repairman, Darrell Cobble, told Pring that it would be a simple repair job at first, attributing the issues to a motor jam. Upon further inspection, “He just stands up, and he walks off. He’s like, ‘There’s a dead snake in there,’” Pring said.
“It’s not something you normally find in there but you find them," Cobble told WKMG. "So on the outside, they normally have a grate that kind of stops it from going up there. They didn’t have one, so it kind of found its way."
Alex Pring, the son in the family, said he couldn’t believe seeing a snake in his dryer. “I thought, ‘That is not a snake, that is a pile of lint,’” he said.
The family said they’ll be watching out from now on and possibly put mothballs out because they can’t clog the airway for the dryer, according to the news station.
“Could’ve been much worse, but I’m glad it was dead, done, fixed it up and ready to go,” Pring said.
A WKMG news anchor had an entertaining quip about the incident as well: "That dryer is lucky to be alive, because if I was that repairman, it would’ve been smashed.”
Photo: Getty Images