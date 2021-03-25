Florida Family Finds Dead Snake Snarled Up In Dryer

A family in Groveland, Florida called in a repairman when their dryer started malfunctioning, but they all had a shocking surprise, according to WKMG. The Pring family learned last weekend there was a snake living inside the machine.

“I was like oh -- that’s what caused the motor to blow,” Alyson Pring told reporters.

Before the reptile was discovered, the dryer was blowing an excessive amount of lint, reporters said. Since the machine was still under warranty, they sought help from Sea Star Air and Appliances to fix the dryer.

The repairman, Darrell Cobble, told Pring that it would be a simple repair job at first, attributing the issues to a motor jam. Upon further inspection, “He just stands up, and he walks off. He’s like, ‘There’s a dead snake in there,’” Pring said.