Gov. Ducey Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions For Arizona, Including Mask Mandates

By Ginny Reese

March 25, 2021

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced a lift on some COVID-19 restrictions.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the announcement follows the vaccination of three million Arizona residents.

According to the announcement, the "restrictions" are now considered to be "recommendations."

This means that businesses will "have the ability to continue requiring masks and social distancing."

There will no longer be a requirement to get approval for events that will have over 50 people in attendance. Officials keep the expectation that the events will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

Bars will be able to return to normal operations as well.

Gov. Ducey took to Twitter to explain the announcement. He said that because of the measures that were put in place last summer, Arizona has made huge strides in fighting the virus.

He wrote:

"Today we are in a different spot, and we are also a lot smarter. I'm confident Arizona's businesses and citizens will continue to act responsibly as we gradually get back to normal."

Not everyone agrees with the changes, however.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wrote on Twitter:

"The horrible surge last June was only curbed by masking- when the Governor finally allowed cities to do it. To abandon precautions now is like spiking the ball on the 5-yard line."

To see the details about the new recommendations, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

