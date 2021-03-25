Grape-Nuts Buyers Could Be Reimbursed For Inflated Prices During Shortage

Grape-Nuts buyers who paid inflated prices during a shortage brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic could receive reimbursement soon.

Post Consumer Brands, the cereal brand's parent company, announced it plans to ship the cereal at full capacity nationwide after reports of fans paying inflated black-market prices, which it claimed "reached up to $110 a box" amid a pandemic-related shortage, the Hill reports.

“It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are ‘Nuts for Grape-Nuts,’” said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands, in a statement obtained by the Hill on Wednesday. “So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn’t be without their favorite crunchy cereal. As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them."

The company said individuals who paid at least $10 for "a box of Grape-Nuts Original cereal between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021, are eligible to submit a valid retailer or e-retailer receipt for a partial refund of up to $115 to help cover the difference between the amount paid and the suggested retail price of the Grape-Nuts Original cereal box purchased.”

Eligible customers can submit receipts online before the April 15 deadline.

USA Today reports the decision to reimburse customers came after third-party sellers posted inflated prices for Grape-Nuts on Walmart, Amazon and eBay during a supply shortage earlier this year.

